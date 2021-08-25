Alliance Global Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF)

Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$2.45 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.00.
Shares of Kontrol Technologies stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. Kontrol Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.39.
About Kontrol Technologies
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.