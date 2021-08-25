Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Sets New 1-Year High at $172.00

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.00 and last traded at $171.18, with a volume of 1491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.07. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after purchasing an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Garmin by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

