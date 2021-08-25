Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG) Trading Down 4.3%

Arizona Gold Corp. (TSE:AZG) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 111,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 237,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 716.98, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11.

About Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG)

Arizona Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Kerr Mines Inc and changed its name to Arizona Gold Corp.

