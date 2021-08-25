JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RSKD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Riskified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Riskified stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

