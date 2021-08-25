PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PWSC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

