Derwent London (LON:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,803.00

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,803 ($49.69) and last traded at GBX 3,724 ($48.65), with a volume of 5505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,740 ($48.86).

Several research firms have weighed in on DLN. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,444 ($45.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,557.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is 1.59%.

Derwent London Company Profile (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

