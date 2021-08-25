Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on TWC Tech Holdings II (NASDAQ:TWCT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,462 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,119% compared to the average volume of 202 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWCT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TWCT opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. TWC Tech Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

