GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.85

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.85 and traded as low as C$3.60. GT Gold shares last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 7,092 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83.

About GT Gold (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property, which covers an area of approximately 47,500.29 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia.

