The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $383.00 at Berenberg Bank

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from $327.00 to $383.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

EL stock opened at $337.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $339.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.48.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,889 shares of company stock valued at $102,867,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 651,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

