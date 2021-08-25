SFL Co. Ltd. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SFL in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFL. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

SFL stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.06.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of SFL by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SFL by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SFL by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SFL by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SFL by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

