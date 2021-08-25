Truist Securities Lowers Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target to $25.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Securities from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $23.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 103,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 100,186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

