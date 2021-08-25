Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGSPY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KGSPY opened at $109.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.68. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

