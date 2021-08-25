Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $14.54 on Monday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

