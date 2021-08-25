Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:NUE opened at $123.25 on Monday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nucor by 158.8% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 57,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 58.6% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

