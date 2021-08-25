Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Lifted by Analyst

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for America’s Car-Mart in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

CRMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CRMT stock opened at $126.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $836.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.08. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $82.48 and a one year high of $177.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $1,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 42.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 19.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

