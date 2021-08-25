Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BYPLF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Monday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

