Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Several other analysts have also commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.16.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $217.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $543.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $219.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after buying an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $755,933,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 719.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $409,767,000 after buying an additional 891,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,750 shares of company stock valued at $131,587,325 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

