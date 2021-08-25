Analysts Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce $27.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.60 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $66.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $149.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.15 million to $172.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $152.56 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $363.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBIO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBIO opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.