Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Sunday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $127.16 on Monday. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

