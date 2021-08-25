Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Get Paya alerts:

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paya will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paya by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Paya by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,016 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.