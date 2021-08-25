KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Sunday. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $127.16 on Monday. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

