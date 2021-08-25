Yatsen (YSG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Yatsen to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YSG opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.71. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1,211.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

