Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $776.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.80% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $29,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

