Traders Buy High Volume of United Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 914 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 988% compared to the average volume of 84 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $205.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,459,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

