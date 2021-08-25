Traders Buy High Volume of United Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 914 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 988% compared to the average volume of 84 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $205.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,459,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
