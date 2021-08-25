Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 142,951 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,019% compared to the average daily volume of 12,778 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

BEKE stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. KE has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion and a PE ratio of 53.39.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in KE in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

