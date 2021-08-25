United Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,031 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,058% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.
In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
