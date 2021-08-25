Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

