Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 213.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $9.89 on Monday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.15.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,032,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

