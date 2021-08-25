The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Princeton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $206.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

