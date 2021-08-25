Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.29. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 3,342 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 2,738.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the first quarter worth $1,738,000.

