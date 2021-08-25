FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CubeSmart Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

CUBE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

CubeSmart stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

