Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.69. Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 297 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

