Keysight Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Keysight Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Shares of KEYS opened at $174.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $175.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

