Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) & Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Head to Head Survey

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Polar Power -84.52% -62.79% -46.43%

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Polar Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Polar Power $9.03 million 9.08 -$10.87 million N/A N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polar Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Polar Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.37%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Polar Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition beats Polar Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

