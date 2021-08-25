CDK Global, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CDK Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. William Blair also issued estimates for CDK Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK opened at $40.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

