Head-To-Head Comparison: Sprott (NYSE:SII) versus Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI)

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 21.06% 10.29% 8.18% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sprott and Orange County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $121.78 million 7.17 $26.98 million $1.05 32.37 Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.60 $11.10 million N/A N/A

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sprott pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sprott pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sprott has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Orange County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sprott and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sprott presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.70%. Orange County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.88%. Given Sprott’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Summary

Sprott beats Orange County Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orange Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial real estate construction, residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; cash management, private banking, trust, investment, and wealth management services; banking services for local attorneys; and atm/teller, mobile and online banking, and bill pay services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

