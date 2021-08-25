SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

SCWX opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.48. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

