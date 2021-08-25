Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

