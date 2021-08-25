IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IMI has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.40.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

