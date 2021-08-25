Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. Analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

