Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $410.00 to $417.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as high as $376.00 and last traded at $375.21, with a volume of 3230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $366.77.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.62.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

