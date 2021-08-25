Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as GBX 622.60 ($8.13) and last traded at GBX 623.60 ($8.15), with a volume of 158151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 624 ($8.15).

Specifically, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 657 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.33 ($19,476.52). Also, insider Nicholas Lyons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.32), for a total value of £127,400 ($166,448.92).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHNX. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 678.93. The company has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

About Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

