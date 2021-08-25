Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.43. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 1,040 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $612.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 65,907 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.