Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $254.00 to $271.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Five Below traded as high as $230.04 and last traded at $228.12, with a volume of 2892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.11.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.69. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.