Burlington Stores (BURL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $345.99 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $189.99 and a one year high of $357.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burlington Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.95.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

