The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, September 2nd

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. The 92.3499984 split was announced on Thursday, September 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of BKGFF opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.38.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.