BCE (NYSE:BCE) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$67.00 to C$70.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. BCE traded as high as $51.44 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 17855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.30.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.56%.

About BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

