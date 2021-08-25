ChargePoint (CHPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect ChargePoint to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ChargePoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of CHPT opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75. ChargePoint has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $49.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $160,544,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 422,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $9,931,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChargePoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 146.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.