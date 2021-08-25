Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

SRC has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

SRC opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £291.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22. SigmaRoc has a twelve month low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 105.98 ($1.38). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.