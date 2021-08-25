Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $360.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft stock opened at $302.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

